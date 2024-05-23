100 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Frazier Financial Advisors LLC

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $27.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $949.69. 687,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,416. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $936.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $844.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market cap of $374.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.