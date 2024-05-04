iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IPW opened at $0.53 on Friday. iPower has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iPower had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

