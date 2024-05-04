Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DAY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dayforce from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dayforce
Dayforce Price Performance
Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. Dayforce had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dayforce will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dayforce
In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $4,148,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Dayforce
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dayforce
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.