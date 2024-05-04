Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DAY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dayforce from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Dayforce Price Performance

Shares of DAY stock opened at $57.32 on Thursday. Dayforce has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.38. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. Dayforce had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dayforce will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dayforce

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $4,148,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

