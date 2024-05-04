Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $117.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.33 and a 200 day moving average of $127.11. Illumina has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $213.91.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.