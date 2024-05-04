Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Illumina Stock Performance
Shares of ILMN stock opened at $117.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.33 and a 200 day moving average of $127.11. Illumina has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $213.91.
Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina
In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILMN
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Illumina
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.