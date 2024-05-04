Concord Wealth Partners Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the third quarter worth $501,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 86,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $176.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.31. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a one year low of $143.49 and a one year high of $180.20. The firm has a market cap of $916.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

