Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker updated its FY24 guidance to $2.79-2.84 EPS.

Bruker stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.05. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

In other Bruker news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

