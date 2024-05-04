Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Michael David Dunn Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Michael David Dunn sold 1,747 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $70,019.76.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Michael David Dunn sold 5,444 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $235,670.76.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.19. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $64.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

See Also

