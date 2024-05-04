BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps purchased 12,300 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,122.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,130.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. acquired 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $100,450.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,766. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps acquired 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,130.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTSG shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

