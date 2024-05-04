LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

NYSE LXP opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.05 and a beta of 0.82. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 1,300.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,529,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,485,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 1,785,803 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4,618.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,443,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,324,000 after buying an additional 1,413,377 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $12,042,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

