LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.
LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance
NYSE LXP opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.05 and a beta of 0.82. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92.
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,529,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,485,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 1,785,803 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4,618.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,443,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,324,000 after buying an additional 1,413,377 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $12,042,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.
About LXP Industrial Trust
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.
