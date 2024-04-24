Private Management Group Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,788. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.11. The firm has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.23 and a 52 week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

