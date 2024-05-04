Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 9,698.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,480 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 366,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,140,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Polaris by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PII traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $83.92. 604,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

