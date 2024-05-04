Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 3,169 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.71.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,891 shares of company stock worth $44,373,196. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.77. 3,203,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,762. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $240.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

