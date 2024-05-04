Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) Trading 60.5% Higher Over Last Week

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Popcat (SOL) token can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded up 60.5% against the US dollar. Popcat (SOL) has a market cap of $661.27 million and $120.83 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Popcat (SOL)

Popcat (SOL)’s genesis date was December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. The official website for Popcat (SOL) is www.popcatsolana.xyz. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana.

Popcat (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.61944071 USD and is up 10.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $115,454,774.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Popcat (SOL) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Popcat (SOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

