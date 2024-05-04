Swiss National Bank Sells 27,500 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 818,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Allstate worth $114,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,673 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,318,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,163,000 after buying an additional 782,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Allstate by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after buying an additional 1,311,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Allstate by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,907,000 after acquiring an additional 77,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $168.18 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.88 and its 200 day moving average is $150.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.