15,304 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 95,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.13. 3,723,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,280. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.67 and its 200 day moving average is $102.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
