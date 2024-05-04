15,304 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 95,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.13. 3,723,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,280. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.67 and its 200 day moving average is $102.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.