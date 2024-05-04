ViciCoin (VCNT) Price Down 0.1% This Week

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One ViciCoin token can currently be purchased for about $21.43 or 0.00033708 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ViciCoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. ViciCoin has a total market cap of $213.73 million and $283,864.56 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000467 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
ViciCoin Token Profile
ViciCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,974,267 tokens. The official website for ViciCoin is vicicoin.io.
ViciCoin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ViciCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ViciCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ViciCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
