Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.73 billion. Garmin also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.400-5.400 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.50.

Get Garmin alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GRMN

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $165.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,928. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $166.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.28.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $708,727.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.