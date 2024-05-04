NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Trading Down 0.4%

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 75.25 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 75.90 ($0.95). 1,012,874 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,233,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.20 ($0.96).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £446.07 million, a PE ratio of 943.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a current ratio of 14.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.69.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

