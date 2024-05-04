Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Given New $6.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

CTOS stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $411.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth $121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,156,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 185,272 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 28.5% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 994,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

