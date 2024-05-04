Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

WOLF has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Wolfspeed Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of WOLF opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.64. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,701,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 438.9% in the 4th quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,431,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,600 shares during the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at about $35,662,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,808,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,200,000.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

