UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) PT Raised to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded UMB Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.00.

UMBF opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. UMB Financial has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $87.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.12.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.72%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $185,817.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,404 shares in the company, valued at $139,032,450.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $114,494.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $185,817.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,032,450.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,628 in the last ninety days. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 35.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 14.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 24,379 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

