Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives $28.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.79.
Several brokerages have recently commented on VSTM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
Shares of VSTM opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $275.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. Verastem has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verastem will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Verastem Company Profile
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.
