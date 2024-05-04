Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives $28.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VSTM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Verastem Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verastem by 114,375.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Verastem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verastem in the third quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTM opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $275.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. Verastem has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verastem will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Verastem Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

See Also

