CIBC Raises Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $81.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its price target upped by CIBC from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 48,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $1,318,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $41,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

