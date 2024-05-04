ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) PT Raised to $42.00 at DA Davidson

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 1.0 %

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $36.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ACI Worldwide will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 812.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 28.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 15.9% during the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 101,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 5.8% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,062,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,527,000 after buying an additional 112,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

