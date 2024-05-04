Brokerages Set Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Target Price at C$1.55

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.55.

Several analysts have commented on LGN shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.25 target price on Logan Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Logan Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Logan Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Logan Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LGN

Logan Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:LGN opened at C$0.87 on Monday. Logan Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.88.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.65 million during the quarter. Logan Energy had a negative net margin of 46.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Logan Energy will post 0.0200092 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logan Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.