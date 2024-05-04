National Bankshares Raises Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$247.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$245.00 to C$247.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$240.11.

Intact Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$230.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$188.22 and a 1-year high of C$237.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$223.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$212.42.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 14.4651774 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

