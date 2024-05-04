Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Trading Up 3.6 %

AIRG opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. The company has a market cap of $56.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.81. Airgain has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $6.37.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Airgain news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,814 shares of company stock valued at $122,510. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 2,350.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 364,320 shares during the quarter. Airgain makes up 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.64% of Airgain worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

