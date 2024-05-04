Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Vera Bradley stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.40 million, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.89. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $8.35.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $133.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.06 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.66%. Research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
