Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

Vera Bradley stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.40 million, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.89. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $133.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.06 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.66%. Research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 24.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 432,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 84,443 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at about $518,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth about $1,760,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 94,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

