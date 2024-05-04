Aspen Aerogels’ (ASPN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $22.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

ASPN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.17.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after buying an additional 52,462 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,083,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 128,974 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at $12,015,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

