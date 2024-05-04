Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.68.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Bumble alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BMBL

Insider Activity at Bumble

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bumble by 1,631.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 90.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Bumble by 100.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 98,361 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. Bumble has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $273.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.38 million. Research analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bumble

(Get Free Report

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.