Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 2,309 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $718,554,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VOO traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $465.98. 566,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $469.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.45.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.