AJOVista LLC Makes New Investment in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Autohome accounts for approximately 0.8% of AJOVista LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,936,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,434,000 after purchasing an additional 592,928 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,530,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,813,000 after acquiring an additional 306,432 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,801,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Autohome by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 738,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 142,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 24.8% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 485,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 96,510 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Stock Performance

ATHM stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.90. 512,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,901. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome Profile

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $269.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.99 million. Autohome had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 8.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.