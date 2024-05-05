AJOVista LLC Invests $597,000 in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for approximately 0.8% of AJOVista LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CM. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 48,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.88. 834,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,803. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.6634 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 54.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.