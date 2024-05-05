Todd Asset Management LLC Has $46.14 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $46,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $3.59 on Friday, reaching $257.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,513,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,474. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.56. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $161.23 and a 1 year high of $264.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

