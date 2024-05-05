AJOVista LLC Buys Shares of 277,539 Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 277,539 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000. Harmony Gold Mining makes up approximately 2.2% of AJOVista LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,717,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $354,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,528 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 911,110 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 171,233 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 437,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,675,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $3.20 to $4.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

