Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Markel Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,214,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,564,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,317,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

NYSE MKL traded up $4.51 on Friday, hitting $1,581.06. 53,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,557. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,588.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,488.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,445.11. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

