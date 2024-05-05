Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 3,605 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,146,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,411,634. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day moving average is $96.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

