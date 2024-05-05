Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.39-4.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.00-6.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.07 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.80.

NYSE:IRM traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $75.32. 1,976,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,763. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $52.81 and a 52 week high of $82.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 282.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,124 shares of company stock worth $12,563,361. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

