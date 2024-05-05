TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) is Todd Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,723 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $75,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 419,487 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,480,000 after purchasing an additional 129,960 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,852,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,765,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after buying an additional 590,372 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.63. 744,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,107. The stock has a market cap of $168.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $74.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TTE. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.