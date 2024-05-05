Todd Asset Management LLC Has $43.51 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. NVR makes up approximately 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of NVR worth $43,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after buying an additional 237,977 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in NVR by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of NVR by 21.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity at NVR

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,481 shares of company stock valued at $62,949,052. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $107.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7,586.55. 15,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,771. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,211.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,745.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7,036.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $99.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVR

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.