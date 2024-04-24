Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VBR traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.98. 31,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,768. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.14 and a 200 day moving average of $174.02. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

