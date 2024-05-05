Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 284 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,793 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 2.5 %

Netflix stock traded up $14.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $579.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,307,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.95 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $602.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total value of $723,795.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,521.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total value of $723,795.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,521.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,833 shares of company stock worth $88,270,051. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.