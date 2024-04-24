Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 261.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,893 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 112.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.62. The stock had a trading volume of 285,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,072. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average is $100.47.

