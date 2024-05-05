RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,426. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.40. 13,324,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,489,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $103.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.49.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 92.55%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

