Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89. Cardinal Health also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-7.40 EPS.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.91. 3,446,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,678. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $77.56 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.79.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

