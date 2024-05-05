Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 1,492 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,489 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 2.1% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Comcast by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.69. The stock had a trading volume of 22,278,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,677,254. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

