Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 1,596 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.43. 2,039,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,672. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

