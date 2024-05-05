ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 5.9% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $39,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 120.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,743,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,179,000 after acquiring an additional 951,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356,724 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average of $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

