Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.85.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $24.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $908.53. 875,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $941.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $817.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $507.19 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total value of $55,292.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,539.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,781. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.