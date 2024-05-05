Todd Asset Management LLC Has $56.28 Million Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,778,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,506 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA makes up 1.2% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $56,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 558.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,579,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,641. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $29.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. DZ Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

